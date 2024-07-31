vivo X200 Leak: Exciting New Features and Design Unveiled

vivo is all set to unveil the highly anticipated vivo X200 and X200 Pro in October. Several leaks and rumors have been circulating about this vivo series for the past few weeks. The latest leak includes images of dummy units, providing us a glimpse into what to expect from the new series. Let’s dig into the upcoming vivo X200 design and its potential standout features.

vivo X200 Boasts Familiar Yet Elegant Design

In a recent development, leaked images of the vivo X200’s dummy units surfaced on Weibo. They reveal a design that stays true to its predecessor, the vivo X100, while including slight enhancements. The vivo X200 boasts a 6.4-inch or 6.5-inch OLED panel with microcurvature edges, providing a flatter look compared to the X100’s curved 6.78-inch OLED screen. The display is anticipated to support a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an aspect ratio close to 19.5:9. Moreover, there will be an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor, ensuring a seamless and immersive viewing experience.

The vivo X200’s design includes flat edges and a metal middle frame. The smartphone has a sleek and modern look. The bottom of the smartphone features a SIM slot, a microphone hole, a USB-C port, and a speaker grille, ensuring functionality and connectivity.

Advanced Camera Capabilities

On the back, the vivo X200 contains a raised camera module. Moreover, it features a vertical LED flash unit at the top-right corner. Reports claim that the X200 will boast a powerful triple camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Furthermore, the smartphone will sport vivo’s self-developed imaging chip to enhance the overall photography experience.

Other than that, the upcoming Dimensity 9400 chipset will power X200. There have been no details about RAM and storage configurations yet. Moreover, the X200 is anticipated to house a high-density battery. As the official launch date approaches, excitement continues to build around the vivo X200 series. Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the launch of this highly anticipated series.