Earlier today, MediaTek introduced its latest flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9400, which features an upgraded Cortex-X925 CPU, Immortalis-G925 GPU, and an advanced eighth-generation NPU 890. This new chipset will revolutionize the smartphone market with improved performance, AI capabilities, and power efficiency. One of the most exciting aspects of this release is that the vivo X200 Pro and X200 Pro Mini will be the first devices to debut with the new Dimensity 9400.

These devices have already appeared in AI-Benchmark tests, making a strong impression by topping the performance charts. The vivo X200 Pro scored an impressive 10,132 points, earning it the top spot in the rankings, while the X200 Pro Mini followed closely behind with 10,095 points. Both devices mark a significant improvement over the vivo X100 and X100 Pro, which were powered by the previous generation Dimensity 9300 chip.

vivo X200 Pro and Pro Mini Lead AI-Benchmark Charts with Dimensity 9400

In comparison, devices powered by Snapdragon’s 8 Gen 3 processor, such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, sit further down the performance rankings at a distant ninth place. Even Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro, with its A17 Pro chip, is in 11th place, highlighting the dominance of MediaTek’s new chipset in benchmark tests. It’s worth noting that the vivo X200 Pro* had also recently set a new AnTuTu performance record, scoring an astounding 3,007,853 points, further demonstrating its powerful capabilities.

In addition to their exceptional performance, the vivo X200 series devices boast impressive design and features. Recently leaked hands-on images of the X200 Pro Mini offer a glimpse at its sleek look, showcasing a flat display design. The X200 Pro Mini will come with a 6.31-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED panel, offering smooth scrolling and vibrant colours. This screen technology is a significant upgrade, enhancing both visual clarity and power efficiency, especially when combined with the Dimensity 9400 chipset.

Camera enthusiasts will also be pleased with the X200 Pro Mini’s camera setup. It will feature a trio of 50MP cameras, including a Sony LYT-818 main camera, an IMX882 3x periscope camera for enhanced zoom capabilities, and a Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera for expansive shots. This versatile camera system will deliver high-quality photos and videos in various lighting conditions and scenarios.

Powering the X200 Pro Mini is a sizable 5,700mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage. The device supports 90W wired charging and 30W wireless charging, enabling fast and convenient power replenishment. These charging speeds allow users to quickly top up their battery, whether they’re at home or on the go.

With its cutting-edge technology, innovative features, and sleek design, the vivo X200 Pro Mini is shaping up to be one of the most impressive smartphones of the year. The combination of MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chipset and the phone’s robust hardware makes it a strong contender in the flagship smartphone market. As more information emerges, excitement continues to build for the official launch of the vivo X200 series.