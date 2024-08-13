Vivo’s X200 family has recently started making waves, and we’ve already gathered quite a bit of information about the standard X200 model. Today, the spotlight shifts to the vivo X200 Pro, thanks to a new leak from China that provides details about its impressive camera system.

The leak, originating from the well-known Weibo user Digital Chat Station, reveals that the X200 Pro will boast a 50 MP f/1.57 main camera equipped with a 1/1.28″ Sony sensor. This sensor is manufactured using a 22nm process, a significant improvement from the previous 40nm process, which promises enhanced performance and efficiency.

Vivo X200 Pro Camera Specs Leak: What to Expect from the New Flagship

In addition to the main camera, the X200 Pro will feature a remarkable 200 MP f/2.67 periscope telephoto lens with a sensor size of 1/1.4″. This telephoto unit will be the same as the one introduced in the X100 Ultra, known for its excellent zoom capabilities and image clarity.

The X200 Pro will also come with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, ensuring robust performance. Vivo will also incorporate its proprietary imaging chip for all camera processing tasks, further enhancing the device’s photographic prowess.

The vivo X100 Pro, launched in November 2023, set a high bar for camera performance, and it appears that its successor, the X200 Pro, will continue this trend. The new model will launch around the same time this year, possibly a few weeks earlier, catering to the demands of photography enthusiasts and tech-savvy consumers alike.

The X200 series is shaping up to be very camera-centric, emphasizing high-quality imaging and advanced camera technology. With significant improvements in sensor technology and processing power, the X200 Pro will likely deliver exceptional photo and video quality, making it a strong contender in the smartphone market.

These early leaks highlight Vivo’s commitment to innovation and its focus on enhancing user experience through cutting-edge camera technology. As we await the official launch, the X200 Pro’s advanced camera features and powerful hardware are already generating excitement among tech enthusiasts and Vivo fans.