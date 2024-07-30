vivo X200 Pro Camera Specs Revealed in a New Leak

The leakster DCS has revealed the details about the primary camera of the upcoming vivo X200 pro in a recent Weibo post. It is expected that the company will announce the Vivo X200 series of smartphones in October of this year. In the new leak, DCS mentioned the details about the X200 Pro’s primary camera.

The leakster didn’t mention the name of the device in the Weibo post, however, the comment section suggests the device in the leaks is the vivo X200 Pro. According to the post, the X200 Pro will be equipped with a customized 22nm Sony sensor. Moreover, it includes a 50-megapixel sensor with a 1/1.28-inch size with an aperture of f/1.57.

The previous reports suggest that the Vivo X200 Pro may arrive with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The series is also expected to be equipped with True-TCG HDR technology, the self-developed VCS 3.0, and the first generation of the company’s imaging chips. The new features are expected to improve night scene photography, backlit portrait shooting, and telephoto capabilities.

Moreover, the reports also suggest that the Vivo X200 Pro may feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 1.5K. Interestingly, the display of the phone may also be curved on all four sides. For security purposes, the phone is expected to feature an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. In terms of performance, leaks indicate that the smartphone will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.

We expect the vivo X200 Pro to offer excellent low-light photography and depth of field control owing to its high-quality sensor and aperture specifications.

