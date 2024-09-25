The highly anticipated vivo X200 series is going to launch on October 14 at an event in Beijing, China. The lineup will include two main models, the vivo X200 and the vivo X200 Pro, along with a surprise addition – the vivo X200 Pro Mini. This third variant is also in line to offer a more compact design while maintaining some of the high-end features seen in the Pro model.

The news of the vivo X200 Pro Mini first surfaced on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media platform, through a post by Jia Jingdong, a brand manager at vivo. In his post, Jia welcomed the company’s new brand ambassador, Zheng Qinwen, an Olympic gold medalist in tennis from the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her achievement made her the first Asian woman to win an Olympic gold medal in tennis. Interestingly, Weibo often reveals the device from which posts are made, and in this case, the post came from the vivo X200 Pro Mini, confirming its existence.

vivo X200 Pro is Getting a mini Version with a 50 MP Camera

The vivo X200 Pro Mini will fill a unique spot in the X200 series lineup, likely positioned between the standard X200 and the more advanced X200 Pro. Many experts believe vivo is taking a cue from Apple by offering a “mini” version with the same premium hardware as the Pro model but in a more compact size. The mini model will likely feature a top-quality display and a flagship chipset, providing high performance in a smaller form factor.

One of the standout features of the X200 Pro and X200 Pro Mini will be their advanced camera systems. Both models may feature a new LYT-818 camera sensor developed by Sony using the 22 nm process. This sensor, measuring 1/1.28″, promises a higher signal-to-noise ratio and lower power consumption, potentially enhancing image quality. The Pro versions might also incorporate the Sony IMX882 and Samsung ISOCELL HP9 for telephoto photography, along with the IMX921 sensor for additional camera functionality.

With the launch date just a few weeks away, excitement is building, and more details about the vivo X200 series will emerge soon. Fans and tech enthusiasts alike are eager to see how these phones will perform, particularly the new Pro Mini.