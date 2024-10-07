The vivo X200 Pro Mini is generating buzz with its sleek design and premium features, closely resembling its Pro counterpart. Both devices sport a flat frame with a glossy glass back, a circular camera cutout adorned with a metal camera ring, and Zeiss branding. While the new teaser video of the X200 Pro Mini doesn’t reveal its front, earlier leaks confirmed that it will feature a four-way micro-quad-curved display with a punch-hole for the front camera, enhancing its aesthetic appeal and usability.

A recently circulated image on Chinese social media has sparked more interest by comparing the X200 Pro Mini to Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro. The photo reveals that both phones share nearly identical dimensions, which hints at the compact form factor of the X200 Pro Mini. Despite this similarity, vivo’s design approach stands out, especially with its refined, curved display and camera setup.

Vivo X200 Pro Mini Teaser Reveals Slim Design and Powerful Specs

Jia Jingdong, vivo’s brand manager, also contributed to the excitement by sharing official renders of the X200 Pro and X200 Pro Mini in their various colour options. The renders highlight the sleek and polished design that vivo is famous for, giving potential buyers a glimpse of what to expect when these devices hit the market.

Regarding pricing, details for the entire vivo X200 series have emerged on Weibo, offering a clearer picture of what consumers can expect. The standard vivo X200 will start at CNY 3,999 ($570) for the base model, which includes 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Additional configurations will be available, including a 16GB/256GB version for CNY 4,299, a 16GB/512GB model for CNY 4,599, and a top-tier 16GB/1TB model priced at CNY 5,099.

The X200 Pro Mini, on the other hand, is expected to start at CNY 4,599 ($655) for the 12GB/256GB base model. It will also come in two higher configurations: 16GB/256GB for CNY 4,899 and 16GB/512GB for CNY 5,199. Despite its compact size, the X200 Pro Mini doesn’t compromise on performance, offering competitive specifications and a sleek design.

As for the vivo X200 Pro, it is to start at CNY 5,199 ($740) for the 16GB/256GB model, with a higher-priced 16GB/512GB version available at CNY 5,499. Two top-tier models featuring satellite connectivity will also be offered, with pricing at CNY 5,699 for the 512GB storage version and CNY 6,199 for the 1TB storage variant. These models aim to cater to users seeking enhanced connectivity features, ensuring that vivo stays ahead of the curve in innovation.

While anticipation grows for the X200 series, those looking forward to the vivo X200 Ultra will have to wait until early 2025. Based on previous trends, the X200 Ultra will launch around May 2025, following the release pattern of its predecessor, the X100 Ultra, launched in May 2024.

In summary, vivo’s upcoming X200 series, especially the X200 Pro Mini, offers premium design and performance options at competitive price points. With features like a curved display, Zeiss camera branding, and satellite connectivity, these smartphones are sure to appeal to a wide range of users.