vivo X200 Series – Official Launch Date & Expected Specs

The much-anticipated vivo X200 series will be unveiled on October 14 at a special event in Beijing, China, according to the company. Moreover, speculations indicate a global launch in December. While details about the exact number of devices under the X200 series are still under wraps, it’s expected that at least two models, vivo X200 and X200 Pro will be introduced.

All the variants in the X200 series are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, compared to the Dimensity 9300 that we saw in its predecessor. Moreover, the sources suggest that the X200 models will adopt a sleek, flat-screen design similar to that of iPhones.

In addition, the X200 will reportedly feature a 6.3-inch flat OLED LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Meanwhile, the X200 Pro may feature a larger 6.7 or 6.8-inch micro-curved display. For photography lovers, the X200 is expected to arrive with a 50MP primary camera, wide-angle lens, and 3x optical zoom. The X200 Pro, on the other hand, may feature a 200MP periscope telephoto lens for improved zoom capabilities.

Moreover, the X200 may feature a 5,600mAh battery with 90W fast charging. The pro version may get a bigger 6,000mAh battery with faster charging capabilities. In addition, both models are expected to feature advanced AI with Origin OS 5. Stay tuned with us to get future updates about the upcoming vivo X200 series.

