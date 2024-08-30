vivo X200 to Come with Downgraded Wired Charging Support

The upcoming Vivo X200 is generating buzz due to a rumoured change in its charging capabilities, which may come as a surprise to some users. Unlike its predecessor, the X100, which supported an impressive 120W wired charging, the Vivo X200 will feature only 90W wired charging, according to a recent Chinese certification. While this reduction might seem like a downgrade, it could be part of a broader strategy to improve the phone’s overall battery life and longevity.

Interestingly, the X200 will continue to omit wireless charging, just like the X100. Despite the reduction in wired charging speed, the Vivo X200 will boast a larger battery capacity, estimated to be between 5,500 and 5,600 mAh. This increase in battery size might compensate for the slower charging speed, providing users with longer usage times between charges. For many users, this trade-off could be worth it, especially for those who prioritize extended battery life over faster charging.



In terms of hardware, the Vivo X200 will come with the Dimensity 9400 chipset, promising solid performance and efficiency. The phone will feature a 6.3x-inch display with “1.5K” resolution, characterized by micro curves on all sides, which should enhance the device’s aesthetic appeal and user experience. The inclusion of an optical fingerprint sensor adds a layer of security and convenience, allowing for quick and reliable unlocking of the device.

The back of the Vivo X200 will be made of glass, adding to its premium feel and design. As for the camera setup, the phone will have a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP 3x zoom periscope camera on the rear, offering versatile photography options. This setup should provide users with the ability to capture high-quality images and detailed zoom shots that are appealing to photography enthusiasts.

Moreover, the Vivo X200 will be less than 9 mm thick, making it sleek and easy to handle. This combination of a larger battery, advanced chipset, and refined design elements indicates that the Vivo X200 will be a well-rounded smartphone, catering to a broad range of user preferences.

While the reduced charging capacity might initially disappoint some users, the improvements in battery size and other features suggest that the Vivo X200 will still be a strong contender in the smartphone market, balancing performance, design, and battery life effectively.

