Vivo has finally launched the most-awaited and camera-centric X30 and X30 Pro. The newly launched Vivo X30 and X30 Pro come with Samsung chipsets with an integrated 5G modem. These are the first smartphones in the market with this chipset even before Samsung. Moreover, Vivo X30 and X30 Pro come with 50mm Portrait Camera. Both these models are the same, the major difference in the Pro model is its 5x periscope camera. It shoots 12MP photos with the focal length of 135mm, but digital zoom can go up to 60x magnification.

Vivo X30 is Now Official with 50mm Portrait Camera

Both phones have a 64MP sensor and a 26.4mm lens with f/1.8 aperture. There is an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera. It has a high-resolution 32MP sensor and a bright f/2.0 aperture. For selfie lovers, there is a 32MP camera in a tiny punch hole.

Moreover, the phones have a 6.44” Super AMOLED panel “XDR display”. The display panel has 1,080 x 2,400 resolution. As mentioned earlier, Vivo X30 and X30 Pro are powered by the Exynos 980 chipset. One of the most promising features of this chipset is the integrated 5G modem. It can deliver speeds up to 3.55Gbps (combining 4G and 5G).

Furthermore, both phones feature a 4,350mAh battery, which supports 33W Flash Charge. There is also a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price and Availability of Vivo X30 and X30 Pro:

Vivo X30 Pro with 8/128GB model cost $572

X30 Pro with 8/256GB model cost $615

Vivo X30 with 8/128GB variant will cost $472

X30 variant with 8/256GB version will cost $515

Here is the promo video to get more idea about the phone.