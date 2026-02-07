vivo X300 Pro is Now Available in Pakistan; The Flagship That Redefines Professional Imaging

vivo today announces that the highly anticipated X300 Pro is now available for purchase both in-store and online. This new flagship delivers professional-grade imaging, exceptional performance, and refined craftsmanship, powered by 200MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera and the intelligent, seamless All-new OriginOS 6. This combination of cutting-edge hardware and intelligent software establishes the X300 Pro as a defining product in the premium mobile technology segment.

The X300 Pro’s imaging system is anchored by the 200 MP ZEISS APO Telephoto Camera and the ZEISS Gimbal-Grade Main Camera, engineered to deliver stable, ultra-clear shots that closely mirror human perception. The upgraded 50 MP ZEISS Wide-Angle Front Camera further enhances detail in selfies. vivo’s refined portrait capabilities include ZEISS Natural Portrait for lifelike skin tones and Portrait Snapshot across all focal lengths. The device also introduces 20x Long-Range Motion Snapshot and Telephoto Flower & Bird Shots supported by ZEISS Mirotar-style bokeh for creative depth. For video professionals, the powerful setup includes 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision Video and 4K 120 fps 10-Bit Log Video. These features are complemented by Stage Mode 2.0, which supports motion-freeze photography and Dual-View Stage Video for simultaneous front and rear camera operation.

The X300 Pro runs on the All-new OriginOS 6, which provides a smoother, smarter, and more intuitive user experience than previous generations. Powered by Ultra-core Computing, Memory Fusion, and Dual Rendering engines, OriginOS 6 delivers fast, fluid operations and seamless transitions throughout daily use. The AI-driven Origin Island offers intelligent reminders, while vivo’s Office Kit supports essential cross-device productivity. Furthermore, vivo guarantees long-term reliability with a commitment to 5-Year OS Upgrades and 7-Year Security Maintenance, supported by vivo’s Private Space for isolated file protection.

Equipped with Dimensity 9500, the device ensures fast response times, smooth video processing, and stable performance even under heavy workloads. The ZEISS Master Color Display and industry-leading Eye Protection Hardware are integrated to reduce eye strain while maintaining clarity across diverse lighting conditions. The X300 Pro is built for endurance with its 6510 mAh BlueVolt Battery, paired with 90W FlashCharge and upto 40W Wireless FlashCharge support.

The X300 Pro combines sleek design with ergonomic comfort. The Unibody 3D Glass seamlessly integrates the camera module, while the rear Coral Velvet Glass provides fingerprint-resistant and skin-friendly texture. The refined flat screen, framed by 1.1mm Ultra-Slim Symmetric Bezel, delivers an immersive viewing experience, while the two premium color options, Phantom Black and Dune Brown, allow users to express their personal style with elegance and sophistication.

Price & Availability

The latest vivo X300 Pro is now officially available for purchase in Pakistan at PKR 349,999. Customers can buy the device from authorized vivo retail outlets nationwide as well as through official online platforms. Additionally, every vivo X300 Pro purchase comes with an exclusive vivo X300 Pro VIP Box, which includes the latest vivo Buds, a VIP Card, a Tempered Glass Protective Film, and the vivo PhotoLens Magazine.

