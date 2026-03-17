vivo X300 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Two Flagships, Two Different Visions

In today’s premium smartphone market, flagship devices are no longer just about raw specifications. What truly sets a device apart is how well it delivers the features that users care about the most in everyday use.

The vivo X300 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra represent two different approaches to the modern flagship smartphone. vivo is pushing boundaries with its focus on photography, battery life, and powerful hardware, while Samsung continues to refine its well-established Ultra lineup with a balanced mix of performance, display quality, and ecosystem integration.

Both phones sit firmly in the ultra-premium Android category, but their priorities reveal two different philosophies about what the ideal flagship should offer.

Cameras

The vivo X300 Pro puts photography at the heart of its design. It features a powerful 200MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera, supported by a ZEISS gimbal-grade main sensor and optics developed in collaboration with ZEISS. This setup is designed to capture highly detailed zoom shots, stabilize images during movement, and improve long-range photography. Features like 20× telephoto action capture and 4K 120fps Dolby Vision video make it particularly appealing for users who prioritize mobile photography.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, on the other hand, focuses on versatility. It includes a quad-camera system led by a 200MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5× optical zoom, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3× zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. Samsung’s imaging system supports 8K video recording, HDR10+ video capture, and advanced AI image processing, allowing users to capture a wide variety of scenes with consistent results.

While Samsung provides impressive flexibility across different shooting scenarios, the vivo X300 Pro’s strong emphasis on telephoto photography and ZEISS imaging technology gives it a slight edge for photography enthusiasts.

Performance

The vivo X300 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9500 chipset, built on a cutting-edge 3 nm architecture designed to deliver flagship-level efficiency and performance. The processor is paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and fast UFS 4.1 storage, ensuring smooth multitasking, quick app launches, and strong gaming performance. vivo also includes its dedicated VS1 imaging chip, which accelerates image processing and AI-powered camera features.

In several early benchmark and performance tests, the Dimensity 9500 has demonstrated extremely competitive results, with some tests showing it matching or even outperforming the Snapdragon 8 Elite in CPU and AI workloads. This allows the X300 Pro to deliver excellent responsiveness during demanding tasks such as gaming, video editing, and advanced photography processing.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, meanwhile, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, also built on a 3nm process. The chipset features an advanced octa-core CPU architecture with high-performance Oryon cores and the Adreno 840 GPU, which is designed to handle graphics-intensive workloads such as gaming and high-resolution video editing. Samsung offers several configurations, including 256GB with 12GB RAM, 512GB with 12GB RAM, and a 1TB variant with 16GB RAM, ensuring strong multitasking and storage flexibility.

Both smartphones deliver top-tier flagship performance suitable for demanding users. The Dimensity 9500 shows impressive raw performance and efficiency, while Samsung’s Snapdragon platform benefits from strong GPU optimization, gaming support, and broader software compatibility, making both devices excellent performers in everyday use.

Display

The vivo X300 Pro features a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 3200 × 1440 resolution, delivering sharp visuals and vibrant colors for multimedia and gaming. The panel supports an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, allowing the screen to automatically adjust between lower and higher refresh rates to save battery while maintaining smooth scrolling and animations. The display also supports HDR10+ playback, ensuring better contrast and richer color depth when streaming high-quality content. In terms of brightness, the screen can reach high peak brightness levels exceeding 3000 nits, making it easier to use the device even under direct sunlight. vivo also integrates advanced display calibration and eye-comfort technologies, which help reduce blue light exposure during extended usage

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra continues Samsung’s long tradition of producing industry-leading smartphone displays. It features a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 1440 × 3120 resolution and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate that adjusts based on the content being viewed. The display supports HDR10+ and reaches up to 2600 nits peak brightness, making it easier to view even under bright sunlight.

While the vivo display is impressive, Samsung still holds the edge in display technology, brightness, and color refinement.

Design

The vivo X300 Pro adopts a premium glass design with a distinctive circular camera module, highlighting its photography-focused identity. The phone also includes IP68/IP69 protection, making it highly resistant to water and dust. In addition, it features a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for fast and secure unlocking.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra continues Samsung’s recognizable Ultra design language with flat edges and a clean camera layout. It uses an Armor aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Armor 2 on the front, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back, providing durability along with a premium feel. One unique feature is the integrated S Pen stylus, which adds productivity tools for note-taking, editing, and creative tasks.

Both devices look and feel premium. Samsung’s S Pen and refined design give the S26 Ultra an advantage for productivity-focused users.

Battery

Battery capacity is an area where vivo takes a more aggressive approach. The vivo X300 Pro includes a large 6510mAh battery, supported by 90W wired charging and fast wireless charging. This allows the phone to recharge quickly while still offering long battery endurance for heavy users.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 5000mAh battery with 60W wired charging, 25W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging for powering accessories such as earbuds or smartwatches. Samsung estimates up to 31 hours of video playback, reflecting strong power optimization.

While Samsung provides reliable battery life, the larger battery and faster charging speeds give the vivo X300 Pro a noticeable advantage in this category.

Software

The vivo X300 Pro runs OriginOS 6, based on Android 16. The interface is smooth and visually refined, offering useful customization options and performance optimizations designed to complement vivo’s hardware and imaging features.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra runs Android 16 with One UI 8, which remains one of the most polished Android experiences available. Samsung’s software offers extensive customization, strong security through Knox, and deep integration with the broader Galaxy ecosystem, including tablets, wearables, and laptops. Features such as Samsung DeX also allow the phone to function like a desktop computer when connected to a monitor.

While vivo’s software experience has improved significantly, Samsung still leads in ecosystem integration and long-term software support.

Verdict

Both smartphones represent some of the most advanced Android devices currently available, but they cater to slightly different priorities.

If photography, performance, and battery life are your top priorities, then vivo X300 Pro is the better choice. But for users seeking a flagship with better display quality, design, and software support, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra still stands as the more comprehensive package.

