The upcoming vivo X300 Ultra has taken another step toward its official launch. The device’s name and model number have now been confirmed through a new certification listing. According to documents published by Indonesia’s SIRIM authority, the X300 Ultra carries the model number V2562. This certification confirms not only the device’s existence but also signals that its launch may be very close.

The certification listing also included another unreleased device, the vivo X300 FE, which appears with the model number V2537. While details about the X300 FE are still limited, its appearance alongside the Ultra variant suggests that vivo is preparing to expand its X300 lineup soon.

vivo X300 Ultra Certification Hints Imminent Launch – Check Out Key Specs

Certifications like this are often among the final steps before a smartphone becomes official. Regulatory approval is required before devices can be sold in many markets, so these listings typically indicate that a launch announcement is near. Based on recent reports, the vivo X300 Ultra could be unveiled as early as next month.

Beyond the confirmation of its model number, the X300 Ultra has already been the subject of several rumors. One of the most interesting claims is that the phone may support a dual-lens teleconverter kit. If true, this would be an industry-first feature. The kit is said to include a 400mm fixed-focus prime lens and support for a 200mm focal length as well. However, users would only be able to operate one focal length at a time. This suggests a focus on advanced mobile photography, possibly aimed at users who want DSLR-like zoom capabilities in a smartphone form factor.

Camera performance is expected to be one of the X300 Ultra’s strongest selling points. Rumors indicate that the device could feature two 200MP rear cameras. If accurate, this would mark a significant step forward in resolution and detail capture. In addition to the high-resolution sensors, the phone is also said to include a 5MP multispectral sensor. Multispectral sensors can improve color accuracy and enhance image processing by capturing data beyond the visible spectrum. An upgraded ultrawide camera is also expected, though exact specifications have not yet been confirmed.

On the performance side, the vivo X300 Ultra is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This processor is expected to deliver high-end performance, improved energy efficiency, and enhanced AI capabilities. If the reports are accurate, the device will likely compete directly with other flagship smartphones launching this year.

While vivo has not yet officially announced the X300 Ultra, the growing number of leaks and certifications strongly suggests that more information will be revealed soon. With its confirmed model number, advanced camera rumors, and expected flagship processor, the device is shaping up to be one of the company’s most ambitious releases to date.

For now, consumers will have to wait for vivo’s official announcement to learn the full details. However, the recent certification confirms that the X300 Ultra is real—and its launch appears to be just around the corner.