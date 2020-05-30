As we have already told you guys that Vivo is going to launch its X50 series on June 1. The series will include three models, X50, X50 Pro and X50 Pro+. All these models have appeared in many leaks and teasers. So, there is already much information available about the coming phones. However now, a new leak has revealed the key specs of Vivo X50 Pro+.

Vivo X50 Pro+ Appears in New Leak Revealing These Specs

The new leak has some contradictions as compared to the previous leaks. This leak has revealed that the phone will come with a 48MP Sony IMX598 camera module. However, the company has announced in its teaser that the phone will come with the new Samsung 50MP ISOCELL GN1.

Furthermore, the phone will have a Snapdragon 865 chipset. Also, the phone will have a 120Hz HDR10+ OLED display. Moreover, the phone will support the 44W fast charging. The back camera setup will include an 8MP periscope telephoto with 60x zoom, 13MP camera with 2x optical zoom, 13MP ultrawide and an 8MP macro module alongside 48MP main camera. X50 Pro model also shares the same camera specs. Now the question is, what is the main difference between both these models then if both have same cameras?

Also, the leak contradicts the official promo. However, we do not need to wait so far to get to know the authentic information about the phone. We will get the series on Monday.

As far as the pricing of phones is concerned, the vanilla version will cost around $560. It means the Pro and Pro+ versions will cost more than the vanilla version. The official information is yet to come. Let’s wait and see what’s new the company will bring in these phones

