Vivo X50 series has appeared in many leaks and rumours from quite some time. Now, we have got Vivo X50 and X50 Pro’s New Renders. The previous leaks have revealed that the phone will come with the Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor. Moreover, the phone has come with an impressive gimbal-like image stabilization system. It is also cleared that the series will include a regular X50 and the X50 Pro model. Now the phones have appeared in official renders confirming some key specs.

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro Appear in New Renders

First of all, both models will come in at least three colours. Moreover, both will come with the different camera setup. However, both will have the same Samsung GN1 sensor on top but the vanilla version will omit the dedicated periscope unit. Furthermore, the other leaks have revealed that the X50 series will come with 90Hz displays. Also, X50 Pro will have a 48MP periscope sensor. The X50 will come with a 2.5D screen while the Pro will come with a more dramatic curved effect.

Moreover, the X50 Pro has also appeared in a promo video that shows out the full focal length range. The phone will be capable of up to 60X hybrid zoom.

Surely, the Pro model will be the high-end device and will come with impressive specs. The features we expect in the Pro model are the powerful battery, the latest Android version and a powerful processor.

The X50 series will launch on June 1. It means we will get more information about the phones in the coming days.

Source: GSMArena