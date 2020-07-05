Vivo has launched the X50 series back in June. However, the company has launched the series in China. Now, it is time for the series to launch globally. According to the latest report, Vivo X50 Series to Launch Globally on July 16 or 17. Vivo will launch the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro. However, it is not clear whether the company will unveil the X50 Pro+ or not in the other markets.

Vivo X50 Series to Launch Globally on July 16/17

Now let’s discuss the specs of both the models. Vivo X50 Pro has a 6.56-inches extremely curved OLED of 1080 x 2376px resolution. To make the phone more secure, it has come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a Snapdragon 765G chipset.

On the other hand, Vivo claims that the X50 is the world’s first slimmest 5G smartphone. Not only this, but it has also come with amazing specs. It has a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2376 pixels resolution. It has a punch-hole to house a 32MP camera. Moreover, it runs on the Snapdragon 765G chipset.

The company may also launch the X50 Pro+ later in different countries. But currently, the company will launch X50 and X50 Pro.

