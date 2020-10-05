Just recently, Vivo has launched the V20 series including V20 and V20 Pro. Now, the company is working on a new series of smartphones. Vivo X60 series is the one that is going to launch soon. The retail stores in China are preparing for the launch of the Vivo X60. They describe the phone as a “professional imaging flagship”.

Vivo X60 is Going to Launch very Soon

Vivo has not officially unveiled the X60 series. There could be a vanilla and Pro versions in the series. Just like other series of the company. there may be the X60s 5G model keeping in mind the growing need for 5G phones. The 5G version will come with a Snapdragon 765G and will support 33 W fast charging.

Earlier it was said that the phone will launch sometime in November or December. However, the promo materials go up so early giving us a hint that the company will launch the series very soon. It could be at the start of November.

Unfortunately, there is no information about the specs of the phones yet/. But we will get more information about the series very soon.

