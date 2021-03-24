Vivo X60 Pro 5G will Debut in Pakistan Soon

Vivo’s X60 series has been launched in Malaysia yesterday. Vivo X60 and X60 Pro are included in this series, X60 Pro+ is also expected to come in series. In Pakistan, Vivo will also introduce the series soon, entry in Pakistan would be with Vivo X60 Pro.

Vivo X60 Pro Photography Features:

Camera quality is a major highlight of this series with Photography aspects. In order to integrate a miniature gimbal into it, Vivo has co-engineered the X60 Pro camera with Zeiss. The technology, mostly for high-end video and in Pros cameras, uses a 5-axis gimbal that rotates automatically with your hands’ movements, minimizing shakes and blur.

Also Read: Vivo Y72 5G with 64MP Camera will be Launched on 22nd March

Vivo X60 Pro provides fast Pro Sports mode autofocus, sharper and clearer (even ultra-wide) night mode photos, times-laps, and wide-angle modes. The device has a selfie camera of 32MP.

Moreover, the device has a triple rear camera setup with the specification of: the primary camera has a wide f/1.48 aperture and a 48MP sensor. Vivo’s smartphone two other cameras have 13MP, one super macro, and the other ultra wide120 angle.

The camera installed within a satin-AG finished curved glass shell. The Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue two color options will be available for Vivo’s new device. The body weighs just 177g and is only 7.59mm thick.

The O-hole screen curves on its edges. It consists of a 6.56″ 1080P OLED screen with a smooth refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz.

The Vivo’s new device is packed with a 4200 mAh battery and 33W Fast Charge, furthermore smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset.

Price & Availability:

It comes with a single version of 12GB/256GB and starts with 3299 RM in Malaysia and Soon Vivo’s new device will arrive in Pakistan, its expected price would be Rs. 124,000 here.

You may be also interested in: Vivo X60 Series will be the First with Pixel Shift Technology