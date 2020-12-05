Vivo is quite busy in bringing the variety of phones keeping in mind the need of its users. Just recently, Vivo announced to bring a phone with the newly launched Snapdragon 888. Now, Vivo X60 Pro Live Shots Surface Online. The series is expected to land by the end of this month.

First of all, the phones will be powered by Exynos 1080 chipset, making it first in the world with Samsung’s first 5nm 5G SoC. The leaked images revealed that the coming phone will have a similar design to the predecessor Vivo X50 Pro. The only change in the design is the position of the selfie camera.

The previous rumours have revealed that the phone will come with a flat-screen and its Pro sibling with a panel with curved edges. However, the love shots revealed one big camera, along with two smaller holes below, and the flash outside the rectangular island. It means the phone will come with a triple camera setup.

Vivo is soon going to reveal the X60 series. There could be a vanilla and Pro versions in the series. Just like other series of the company. there may be the X60s 5G model keeping in mind the growing need for 5G phones. The 5G version will come with a Snapdragon 765G and will support 33 W fast charging.

