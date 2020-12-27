As we are getting closer to the launch date, the more news we are getting about the Vivo X60 Pro. The company is going to launch the phone on December 29 with an Exynos 1080 SoC. Vivo X60 Pro has now appeared on TENAA listing revealing full key specs. Let’s have a look at them first.

Vivo X60 Pro Full Specs Revealed by TENAA

First of all, the phone will come with 8GB and 12GB RAM with two storage options – 128GB and 256GB. It means there will be a number of variants. But we are not sure about the exact number of variants right now. Moreover, the phone will run Android 11 out of the box, which will have Vivo’s new OriginOS on top.

Additionally, the X60 Pro will feature a 6.56″ FullHD+ AMOLED screen. The phone will come with a total of five cameras – a 32MP selfie shooter on the front and a 48MP primary camera on the rear joined by one 8MP and two 13MP units. The camera’s combination seems to be amazing.

Furthermore, the phone will be powered by the Exynos 1080 chipset. Also, it will be 7.59mm thin and weigh 178 grams. Additionally, it will pack a 4,200 mAh battery. It will also support dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA).

Alongside the X60 Pro, Vivo will unveil the vanilla X60, X60 Pro+, and maybe X60s as well. We don’t have the detailed specs of these smartphones yet, but we don’t have to wait much for those since the official unveiling of the X60 series is just three days away.