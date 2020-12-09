Vivo X60 series is in news these days. The Vivo X60 series will land with the first phone running on the 5nm Exynos 1080 chipset. The company previously revealed to have an announcement this month. Now a reliable leakster Digital Chat station hints the launch date of the series. Vivo X60 Series Launch Date is Said to be December 28.

Vivo X60 Series Launch Date is Said to be December 28

First of all, the phones will be powered by Exynos 1080 chipset, making it first in the world with Samsung’s first 5nm 5G SoC. The leaked images revealed that the coming phone will have a similar design to the predecessor Vivo X50 Pro. The only change in the design is the position of the selfie camera. Furthermore, the phone will feature a 120Hz Samsung-made display with a centred punch hole for the selfie camera.

The previous rumours have revealed that the phone will come with a flat-screen and its Pro sibling with a panel with curved edges. Also, it will have 33W fast charging, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage option.

Vivo has launched the X50 series back in July. However, the actual sale started several days later. Moreover, the X50 Pro+ took several months to appear outside China. If the company follows the same trend, then we will get the phone in the first quarter of the coming year.

This is all that we know so far about the phones. We will surely get more information about phones in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

Check Also: Vivo Y52s is Now Official at A Very Reasonable Price