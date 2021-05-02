vivo has just recently launched its X60 series. The series includes four smartphones – vanilla X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+, and the X60t. But it seems like vivo isn’t done yet. According to some latest reports, vivo is working on a new member of this series, dubbed X60t Pro. The phone has now been certified by China’s 3C.

vivo X60t Pro Gets 3C Certification with 33W Charging

According to the 3C database, the phone has appeared with the model number V2120A. The listing revealed that the phone will support 33W charging and 5G networks – just like the X60t. Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t reveal anything else about the X60t Pro, but the smartphone is expected to have the Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood.

Being a “Pro” model, we expect it to come with some improvements over the X60t. The recently launched X60t variant has Dimensity 1100 SoC. Moreover, it runs Android 11-based OriginOS out of the box and is offered in a single memory configuration – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

Recommended: Art by Wasif Shares Tips and Tricks to Take DSLR Level Photographs from Smartphone with vivo X60 Pro

Furthermore, the phone has a 6.56″ FullHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen with a fingerprint reader underneath and packs a 4,300 mAh battery. For photography, the X60t has a total of four cameras on board – a 32MP selfie shooter inside the punch hole. At the back, it has a 48MP primary camera joined by a 13MP ultrawide and 13MP portrait units.

Keeping in mind the specs of the phone, we expect that the Pro version will come with at least four cameras at the back. Also, it should come with at least two memory variant. Anyways, we will get more information about it in the coming days.

Check Also: Hands-on Experience: vivo X60 Pro – Top Reasons That Make It the Most Desirable Flagship of 2021