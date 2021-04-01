Recently, a new device named Vivo X60t has been spotted in the product library of China Telecom. Unlike all the other X60 series models which use Exynos and Snapdragon chipsets, this new handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 under the hood that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Vivo X60t to Come with Dimensity 1100 chipset

The model number of the Vivo X60t is V2085 and looks similar to the other Vivo X60 series smartphones. The phone has an AMOLED display with a top-centered selfie camera. At the back of the phone, there is a rectangle-shaped camera module that houses three cameras and an LED flash.

Inside the camera housing, we can also see the ZEISS. The phone has a glass rear. The device measures 159.63 x 75.01 x 7.4mm while weighs 175.5 grams.

The screen of the Vivo X60t is a 6.56-inch offering a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. The powerhouse of the phone is fueled by a 4,220mAh battery. According to the 3C certification, the phone may come with support of 33W rapid charging.

The camera section of the phone will have a front-facing camera of 32-megapixel while the rear side will have a 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel triple camera system. There is no information about the launch date yet, but we will share that once we come to know from any reliable source. For more information and details, stick around and keep visiting our website.

Recommended Reading: Vivo Y30G Announced- Expected to Launch in Pakistan on June 30, 2021