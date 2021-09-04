Vivo X70 all Set to Launch Worldwide on September 10

Recently, Vivo has announced that the Vivo X70 series will be launched soon. The next flagship line is scheduled to debut on 9th September in China. There is no official information has been revealed about its worldwide launch but there are some leaks.

As per reports, the latest adorable X70 series from Vivo will enter the worldwide market on 10 September, just one day after the home launch.

Vivo X70 includes OriginOS to expose it to the entire world. Also, the promotions in the tweets mention, the global X70, which has a unique wallpaper feature that allows images to be customized in the day time and user behavior will be delivered with the OriginOS.

Vivo X70 series pic.twitter.com/JlJhEzjPsk — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 1, 2021

Confident sources confirmed to the local source that after its global debut the X70 series is scheduled to land in Pakistan. The Vivo X70 Pro 5G will be the first X70 version of this series on the market. It has a false finish in leather on the back. In the centered O-hole cut, the display combines into the corners and houses the front camera.

This series is built up an excellent camera system with ZEISS optics, Vivo co-engineered the cameras. avoid light items and unexpected flashes, the camera case is coated with ZEISS T* coating.

It will feature next-generation Gimbal 3.0 stabilizes cameras. In addition, the new gene Vivo X70 Pro comes with an amazing, non-losing Vivo mobile flagship zoom camera. We have to wait for more to know about its complete specs details.

