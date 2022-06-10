The X80 is the latest smartphone from Vivo. According to what we’ve heard on the market, the smartphone’s photographic features have caused quite a stir. The smartphone’s design and durability have also been appreciated by technology experts. The vivo X80 has undoubtedly exceeded all consumer expectations. Here are six reasons why the vivo X80 will catch the attention of any smartphone user.

Vivo X80 – An All-Round Performer

The V1+ Chip

The vivo V1+ Chip, a new addition to this smartphone, redefines the experience of capturing images in any situation thanks to its outstanding imaging standards. The chip is a vivo R&D Program in-house creation. With capabilities like AI Video Enhancement, the vivo V1+ Chip offers a built-in AI system for professional-level visual upgrades. Furthermore, the vivo V1+ Chip can improve the visual experience in both display and gaming.

Professional Imaging by ZEISS

vivo has maintained its strategic collaboration with ZEISS, which has resulted in a number of new upgrades to the camera system, as part of its legacy. Professional smartphone photography has become a reality thanks to ZEISS’s position as a leader in optics and optometry, as well as vivo’s position as the world’s premier smartphone manufacturer. For the first time, vivo launched cinematic-style video options in partnership with ZEISS. Furthermore, ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh creates oval flares in a widescreen cinematic lens effect that may capture extremely attractive and expressive footage in a film-standard 2.39:1 aspect ratio.

Vivo’s cinematic lens simulation algorithm and depth-of-field on dual-camera technology, which combines flare rendering and processing and accentuates contrasting spots in a frame, provides additional boosting possibilities for the camera system. The X80’s main camera has ZEISS T* Coating, which improves light transmission in dark environments and reduces flare and ghosting. This enables users to capture clear, true-color photographs with ease. The vivo X80 is equipped with a ZEISS Superb Night Camera that employs Pure Night View to capture brilliant and natural images regardless of the backdrop lighting. This function intelligently employs the AI Deglare RAW and RAW HDR algorithms to preserve the shot image’s original appearance.

Unparalleled Smartphone Photography and Videography

The X80 features a 32MP front camera and a rear camera system that includes a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor Camera, a 12MP portrait camera, and a new 12MP wide-angle camera. The 50MP ultra-sensing main camera is equipped with a new ultra-sensing IMX866 RGBW sensor, which improves image detail and camera performance in dark and low-light situations. Vivo has also been working on ways to assure camera stabilization in every situation. As a result, the Active Centering OIS System was implemented to enhance the stabilization range of each frame, resulting in a smooth and clear video. One interesting discovery is that, even when the subject spins in extreme sports, 360° Horizon Leveling Stabilization keeps the image rock still. With flawless stability, vivo allows users to capture unique life activities like trekking and skydiving.

Powerful Gaming Performance

The X80 has a big X-Axis Linear Motor, which is backed up by vivo’s own vibration algorithm, which enables quiet but powerful scene-based vibration. Furthermore, the X80 is equipped with a Dual Stereo Speaker balanced with powerful bass to boost the overall sound impression.

vivo collaborated with MediaTek to create and deploy AI Gaming Super Resolution on the X80 which is a cutting-edge technology. The AI Gaming Super Resolution feature compresses the images of high-resolution games under heavy load to relieve CPU and GPU stress, and then improves the image quality using an AI algorithm.

A professional performer!

The smartphone has a massive 4500mAh battery life, as well as a quick charging capacity. The 80W FlashCharge ensures that the user can use their device without pauses or battery warnings for an extended period of time. The vivo X80’s superfast MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor ensures smooth gaming and streaming experience. Users don’t have to worry about storage or performance because the smartphone has a large storage capacity and delivers a hassle-free experience.

A Classic Outlook

The vivo X80 showcases its traditional design for the benefit of its consumers. The combination of futuristic design and stylish subtlety is a winning combination. The Cloud Window 2.0 balances a spherical camera on a square plate, making it more attractive. Furthermore, the Fluorite AG Glass design not only has great beauty but also offers a great grip and feel in the hand. The phone comes in two different colors, Cosmic Black, which depicts a dark star-studded night sky, and Urban Blue, which depicts a clear sky over a gorgeous island.

Price:

In terms of pricing, the vivo X80 is currently available in Pakistan for PKR 159,999.

For more information regarding the specifications, visit vivo’s official website.

