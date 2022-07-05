vivo X80 — One Month Review

The X Series camera of vivo phones are said to have outstanding quality and are often called the ‘professional camera phones.’ Honestly, it exceeded the expectations of many with the launch of X80 last month. The newest flagship phone of vivo from X Series grabbed the immediate attention of cinematographers, photographers and as well as art professionals who capture interdisciplinary artwork, subjects and frames that explore the fusion of art and tech. vivo claims that X80 has been built focusing on the brand’s latest proposition “Stories Redefined” campaign.

The spirit of young creative minds has been embodied in X Series, to encourage talented creators to unleash their creativity at the intersection using the best of technology and art. From creative capabilities and productivity to power and performance, vivo states that X80 has everything you love about the professional camera experience to the local audience.

We have been using the phone for well over a month and here is a detailed review for you to know what the product has to offer. We can say that X80 has broken the rules with unmatched photography, videography advancements for the best photos and videos on a vivo device.

Advanced Camera

Bursting with industry-leading highlights, the smartphone boasts a futuristic aesthetic that achieves clean, modern sophistication and world-first imaging experiences. These include a superior 32MP front camera and a rear camera system consisting of a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor Camera, a 12MP portrait camera, and a new 12MP wide-angle camera to deliver photogenic frames. With a 50MP main camera supported by an IMX866 RGBW Ultra-Sensing Sensor, X80 captures more light and delivers images in greater detail.

It is your trustworthy companion for shooting show-stopping photos and videos at night. The smartphone has the new ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh feature, by which the creative heads can shoot professional videos with styles good enough for the big screen. It accurately reproduces the effects of ZEISS lenses, and creates unique oval flares in videos and photos in film-standard 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Our feature’s preference does not end here! The device’s Active Centering OIS System and 360° Horizon Leveling Stabilization got us hooked on to the camera. This smart feature maximizes the stabilization range of each frame to ensure that the video quality is smooth and clear while shooting indoor or outdoor.

The camera technology has accelerated demand for hyperconnectivity in Pakistan. Consumers have come to expect a unified, personalized, and connected to share everyday happenings via images on social media. To ensure the same spirit of photography and videography, X80 offers the latest iteration of vivo’s imaging chip, the vivo V1+ chip for an elevated user experience. Backed by this, the Super Night Video delivers exceptional results even in extreme darkness. Better still, AI Video Enhancement automatically detects scene changes and offers smooth transitions. No matter how dark the night is, you’ll be amazed at how seamlessly the camera adapts.

Captivating Design

We were very much impressed by the first look of X80. The smartphone embodies a futuristic design that subtly expresses a sense of calm and timeless beauty that cannot be matched. Inspired by the look of pro-grade cameras, the square and circle aesthetic that forms the lens and base is incorporated within the exterior design concept of X80 for professional photography capabilities.

By encasing the lens within a circle motif, the phone’s outlook speaks about camera and highlights ZEISS’s Professional Imaging power within. vivo has brought X80 in two beautiful colors – Cosmic Black and Urban Blue that represents the broad and profound nature of the night sky, sea shades respectively and evoke feelings of relaxation, ease, and joy.

Outstanding Performance

We all know that vivo centers around people, their evolving needs, and their passions, The brand is connecting living to the next level by designing products that are intelligently connected, work seamlessly together, and understand context so they can fluidly react to any situation using its futuristic camera and advanced processor. Having said that, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 platform in X80 showcased an efficient performance throughout the month with enhanced LPDDR5 and enhanced UFS3.1 for high running and storage speed. On top of that, the device supports 80W FlashCharge, with a 4500mAh large battery which made our user experience wonderful. We believe that Sport Mode further enhances X80’s dynamic capabilities with the wonders of Camera Panning. This feature has portrait tracking technology, which can reduce motion blur caused by shaky hands.

Overall, X80 is a light, stunning smartphone that feels incredible in the hand. After using it for a month we can say that it is here to recreate the future of mobile photography! The smartphone has marked a new chapter for smartphones by utilizing the creative power of ZEISS advanced futuristic lenses in its pro-grade camera.

