Vivo X80 Pro+ Will Boast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

The highly anticipated Vivo X80 Series includes Vivo X80 and X80 Pro. However, according to the latest reports, the series will have two more phones. One will be the ultra-high-end flagship, Vivo X80 Pro+ while the other will be X80 Lite 5G.

Vivo X80 Pro+ Will Go Official In October

According to the latest reports, the company is all set to release the X80 Pro+ in October. There had been a lot of rumors about this upcoming flagship phone. It may include 120W fast wired charging, and a different set of cameras. Reports revealed that it will come with a 50-megapixel main camera, with a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera. In addition to that, there will be two additional 50-megapixel cameras on the back (Samsung’s ISOCELL JN1 and JN2 cameras). It is said to be the Chinese brand’s most powerful phone to date. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The previously launched Vivo X80 Pro supports 80W wired, and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone comes with 50, 8, 12, and 48-megapixel cameras. The X80 Pro is already one of the best camera smartphones in the market right now. The Pro+ variant is expected to be much better than this so it will be interesting to see the difference.

The previously launched phones of the series are good performers. So, it is expected that the upcoming variant will also be a professional performer. There had been no further words regarding the handset yet. Stay tuned for more updates. let’s see what comes next.