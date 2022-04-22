Vivo X80 series to Debut Sony IMX866 RGBW Sensor

Vivo is all set to launch its X80 flagship on the 25th of April. Now the rumor has it that the X80 will be the device to debut the Sony IMX866.

The new flagship device will be equipped with gimbal stabilization featured camera, which was used in vivo x70 IMX766. It had the standard quad Bayer filter. In x80 the IMX866 is switched to the RGBW filter. This filter will be supported by the V1+ imaging chip i.e. custom image processing algorithms and will catch more light. An advanced 7element lens will be also part of camera module. All these cameras will benefit from the Zeiss T* anti-reflective coating

There is very less difference in the size of the Sony IMX866 optical format i.e. 1.5″ from its predecessor optical format i.e.1/1.56″.

According to the teasers the vivo x80 will also have the Samsung 1/1.3″ GNV sensor. This GNV sensor is custom made for the vivo as the “V” in GNV signifies it. Last year in vivo X70 Pro+ the GN1 sensor was used and the Pro variant got the IMX766 sensor, this year same pattern is expected to be followed i.e. GNV sensor will be with X80 Pro+ and the IMX866 will be used in the Pro variant.

Furthermore it is confirmed that the X80 flagship will be coming with the improved V1+ ISP paired with Dimensity 9000 chipset or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The combination of these chipsets with the new camera lens sensor will make a great combo.

