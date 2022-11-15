Vivo X90 Live Photos Confirm Color Options

The upcoming series will include a vanilla X90, an X90 Pro, and an ultra-premium flagship named X90 Pro+. Recently, a set of new leaked photos surfaced online revealing the color options of the Vivo X90, while official-looking renders also confirmed Blue color is not coming for the Pro series, at least not at launch.

The three colors have three different finishes:

Red has a faux leather back, something we’ve already seen in the X Fold+ Black has a matte finish on the vanilla and leather on the Pro+ Blue panel has a glossier finish



The Vivo X90 Pro+ is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This powerful Qualcomm chipset is getting announced later this week. If you want to know about it, click here. Moreover, the smartphone will have the 1” Sony IMX989 sensor for the main camera, however, we have to wait for the official announcement next Tuesday regarding the full details of the impressive camera setup.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ is tipped to have four cameras, mounted on a circular island, positioned right above a metallic accent that says “Xtreme Imagination”. The phones will arrive with a Vivo V2 ISP and we expect that the highly anticipated Vivo X90 will run on the Dimensity 9200 chipset. In addition to that, it is tipped to have four memory variants including 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, and 12/512 GB. The upcoming Pro model is expected to be a middle ground between the X90 and the flagship-tier X90 Pro+. However, we expect it to lean more towards its mightier sibling.

There had been no official words regarding the handset yet. Stay tuned for more updates. Let’s wait and watch what the Chinese smartphone maker offers to its upcoming series.