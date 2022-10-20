Last year in November, MediaTek announced its Dimensity 9000 SoC. LAster on, in June this year, the company introduced “Dimensity 9000 Plus.” However now, some latest reports have revealed that MediaTek will announce the Dimensity 9200 chipset in November this year. The first phones featuring the D9200 chip are expected to launch by the end of this year in China. Most probably, vivo X90 Pro+ will be the first phone to feature the upcoming D9200 SoC.

vivo X90 Pro+ to Feature Dimensity 9200 SoC

We have already reported that last year, vivo introduced the X80 Pro. The phone came with both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Dimensity 9000 chipset options. This year, vivo will follow the dual-chip strategy as well. vivo X90 Pro+ will most probably land with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Dimensity 9200 chipsets.

This year, vivo will bring three models – the vanilla variant, the PRO variant, and the PRO+. All these models will share the design style of the previous X80 series. As a quick comparison, the CPU performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is improved by 10%, the energy efficiency is improved by 15%, the GPU performance is improved by 20%, the AI ​​performance is enhanced by up to 50%, and the ISP performance will also be improved a lot. We will get more official information about it in the coming days.

Anyhow, the vivo X90 Pro + will use the Sony IMX989 with a 1-inch outsole and a self-developed imaging chip. So it will make competition for the best Android phones.

