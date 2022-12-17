Vivo X90 Series Global Launch Is Set To Be On 31 Jan 2023

Vivo fans have been anxiously waiting for the highly anticipated series, Vivo X90. According to the latest reports, the company has recently announced the Vivo X90 series global launch date. You will have to wait just a bit longer – until 31 January, in fact. The series will make its way to the global market on 31 Jan 2023. So, are you guys ready?

Vivo X90 Series Is On Its Way To Global Market

A leakster recently shared a launch event poster on Twitter, revealing the launch date. It is quite clear from the poster that the Vivo will be going to hold an event at the very end of January, however, little else is confirmed. The series will include the X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+. These phones were launched in China in early December however, this is the international launch.

Sources claim that for all three devices launched in China, it isn’t 100% clear whether we will get the very best version or not when it makes the move beyond Chinese borders. It means that we might not get our hands on the Vivo X90 Pro+. It would be a real shame. Isn’t it?

No matter what, all of the X90 phones that do get a release will benefit from 5G connectivity which is a good thing indeed. We can also hope to learn more about the phones that will go on sale in due course. It also includes what colors and configurations will be available as well as the most important thing- how much they’ll cost.