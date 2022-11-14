Vivo X90 Series Launch Date Is Tipped To Be Nov 22

There had been a lot of rumors swirling regarding the highly anticipated series by Vivo, the X90 series. Vivo X90 Series launch was initially expected in December, however, the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has pulled the event as the subsequent leaked video predicts. According to the latest news, the lineup will be introduced on November 22 at an event in China.

Vivo X90 Series Expected Specs & Features

According to the latest rumors, all three expected phones of the series will be available in Red color and will have a 512GB storage variant. The highly anticipated Vivo X90 is expected to run on the Dimensity 9200 chipset. In addition to that, it is tipped to have four memory variants including 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, and 12/512 GB.

Vivo X90 will be available in Black, Red, and Blue, however, the latter is reserved only for this vanilla smartphone. Furthermore, the X90 Pro will sell in Black or Red, and users will have the option to pick one of these three memory tiers- 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, or 12/512 GB. The upcoming Pro model is expected to be a middle ground between the X90 and the flagship-tier X90 Pro+. However, we expect it to lean more towards its mightier sibling.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ is tipped to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This powerful Qualcomm chipset is getting announced later this week. If you want to know about it, click here. Moreover, the smartphone will have the 1” Sony IMX989 sensor for the main camera, however, we have to wait for the official announcement next Tuesday regarding the full details of the impressive camera setup.

There had been no official words regarding the handset yet. Stay tuned for more updates. Let’s wait and watch what the Chinese smartphone maker offers to its upcoming series.

