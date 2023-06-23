Vivo X90s Memory Options Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The highly anticipated handset Vivo X90s is all set to make its debut on Monday. Reports claim that the upcoming phone will look similar to the Vivo X90 with a new color. Yes, you thought right. The new Vivo X90s color option is tipped to be Green rather than Blue. Recently, the device surfaced on JD.com revealing the memory options. According to the third-party retailer, the smartphone will come with three options including 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB, and 12/512 GB.

Vivo X90s Will Be A Refreshed Variant Of X90

Vivo’s next flagship phone is all set to make its way to the Chinese market. The highly anticipated Vivo X90s launch date is scheduled to be June 26. The brand is now working on reservations over the phone through its channels, including its own online store, Suning, and Jingdong Mall.

As per specs, the smartphone will come with a 6.78” AMOLED and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It will have a big under-display fingerprint scanner. Moreover, the phone will run Android 13 OS straight out of the box which will have a layer of OriginOS 3.0 on top. To keep the lights on, there will be a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. For photography, the smartphone is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel front selfie snapper. On the rear panel, there is a 50-megapixel (main, with OIS) + 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) + 12-megapixel (telephoto) triple camera setup. The main difference between the X90 & X90s will be a new Dimensity 9200+ chipset that is tipped to have higher CPU and GPU clocks while keeping the power usage low.

It is quite clear that Vivo is launching only versions with UFS 4.0 storage. Let me tell you that the UFS 3.1 variant that was available on the 8/128 GB option is now gone from the upcoming flagship listing. The handset will soon make its way to the market. Let’s wait and watch to see what Vivo offers to its upcoming flagship phone.

Also Read: Breaking News! FBR Reduces Taxes on Smartphones – Discover More! (phoneworld.com.pk)