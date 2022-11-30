vivo Y02 is Now Official with 6.51″ screen and 5,000 mAh battery

vivo launched the Y02s in August, and now the company has unveiled the vanilla model, dubbed vivo Y02. It is an entry-level device and quite affordable. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

First of all, the phone is powered by an unknown octa-core processor paired with 3GB RAM. Moreover, the phone has 32GB of internal storage. You can also expand the storage up to 1 TB via a microSD card. The phone runs Android 12 Go Edition-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box.

vivo Y02 is Now Official with a 6.51″ screen and 5,000 mAh battery

See Also: What is the Price of vivo Flying Camera Phone in Pakistan?

Additionally, the phone has a 6.51″ HD+ LCD with a notch for the 5MP selfie camera. The Y02 is 8.49mm thin and has a 2.5D flat frame with a matte finish. Around the back, you get a single 8MP primary camera joined by an LED flash.

The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery that charges through a MicroUSB port at up to 10W. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack onboard. Moreover, the phone does not have a fingerprint scanner. so you’ll have to use the face unlock feature for passwordless unlocking of the smartphone.

The vivo Y02 comes in Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey colours. As far as its pricing is concerned, the phone will cost around $95 and is available for purchase in Indonesia through the online retailer Shopee. The Y02 will also be sold through Tokopedia and Vivo’s official Indonesian website, but there’s no word on its availability in other markets.

Check also: vivo Y35 Launched in Pakistan — Offering All Round Experience at An Affordable Price