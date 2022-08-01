Vivo Y02s Leaked Accidentally On Company’s Website

Vivo Y02s is the upcoming entry-level smartphone by the company. Vivo is all set to launch the handset soon. Recently, all the details regarding the upcoming smartphone were accidentally uploaded on the company’s website. However, it was quickly taken down and the details are not present for everyone now. Don’t you worry! We have got you covered and managed to get some of the phone’s specifications.

Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Entry-Level Vivo Y02s

Vivo Y02s sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen boasting a dew-drop notch. It has HD+ resolution and comes with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The design of the handset is quite good. It has a flat back panel made out of polycarbonate and flat edges with curved edges giving it a “premium look” despite its budget-centric approach. Moreover, it has a special glass-like texture that will keep fingerprints and scratches away. Furthermore, the handset does not have a fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y02s comes with the MediaTek Helio P35. It failed to impress because the chipset powering the smartphone is super-old. Moreover, the handset comes alongside 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of Internal storage. For current standards, this isn’t enough. However, you can use a micro SD card slot to store your files. The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery to keep the lights on. The bad piece of news is that it does not tend to come with fast charging as it’s a budget-friendly handset.

In terms of camera, the Vivo Y02s comes with two circular cutouts. One of them is the house for the 8 MP primary snapper. However, the second one houses an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone boasts a 5 MP selfie shooter for selfies and video calls. Vivo Y02s color options include Fluorite Black and Vibrant Blue. There had been no further words regarding the launch date and Vivo Y02s Price. The launch seems imminent so, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

