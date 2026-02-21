vivo has officially announced the price of its upcoming smartphone, the vivo Y05, in Pakistan, positioning it as an affordable device for everyday users. The new model focuses on essential features such as long battery life, practical storage options, and a large display, making it suitable for students and budget-conscious buyers.

vivo Y05 Price in Pakistan Revealed – 4GB Models Start at 33,999 PKR

The vivo Y05 will be available in two variants:

4GB RAM + 64GB storage — 33,999

4GB RAM + 128GB storage — 37,999

These options allow users to choose between standard and expanded storage depending on their needs. The 128GB version is ideal for those who store more apps, photos, and videos on their device.

The smartphone features a 6.56-inch display, offering a comfortable screen size for watching videos, browsing social media, and general daily use. The large screen enhances the viewing experience while maintaining usability. Weighing 185 grams (6.53 ounces), the device remains reasonably lightweight despite housing a large battery.

In terms of performance, both variants come with 4GB of RAM, which should be sufficient for basic multitasking such as messaging, web browsing, and light app usage. The available internal storage of either 64GB or 128GB provides adequate space for most users, particularly those who use cloud storage for backups.

The vivo Y05 runs on Android 14 with Funtouch OS 14. This software combination ensures access to updated features, improved security, and a customized interface. Funtouch OS is designed to offer smooth navigation and additional personalization options for users.

For photography, the phone features a dual rear camera setup with a 13 MP main sensor and an auxiliary lens. This setup is intended for everyday photography, including portraits and casual snapshots. On the front, the device features a 5 MP camera suitable for selfies and video calls.

One of the key highlights of the vivo Y05 is its 6,500 mAh battery. The large battery capacity is expected to deliver extended usage time, potentially lasting more than a full day on a single charge, depending on user habits. This makes the phone particularly appealing to users who prioritize battery life over high-end performance features.

Overall, the vivo Y05 combines essential specifications with competitive pricing, aiming to deliver reliable performance and long-lasting battery life in the entry-level smartphone segment.

vivo has not officially announced the phone’s launch yet. We will update you when we get more information about it. Till then, do tell us whether you like to buy this phone or not.