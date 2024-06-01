vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM Variant

Building on the success of the 256GB variant launched last month, vivo is excited to introduce the new 128GB variant of the Y100, now available for purchase across Pakistan at an attractive price of PKR 54,999. This latest addition to the esteemed Y series continues to deliver an exceptional blend of experience, utility, and performance, reaching out to an even wider audience.

The new vivo Y100 maintains its captivating design that perfectly merges style with functionality. It is available in two enchanting color – Crystal Black and Breeze Green editions. The Breeze Green edition incorporates vivo’s iconic Color Changing Design to transform the back of the phone from a light green hue to a deeper shade of green under sunshine or UV light. Not just that, the Breeze Texture on the device’s rear mimics the soft whisper of grass swaying in the wind, contributing a soothing aspect to the user experience. The device also boasts a stylish and lightweight Metallic High-Gloss Frame that enhances its premium look and feel.

The Y100 is equipped with a powerful 5000mAh Battery and an 80W FlashCharge that can recharge the battery up to 80% in just about 30 minutes. The 4-Year Battery Health feature alleviates concerns about battery longevity while ensuring sustained durability.

Additionally, the vivo Y100is equipped with a large 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED Display with an astounding 1800 nits Peak Brightness. The Dual Stereo Speaker system, offering 300% volume, makes this smartphone perfect for enjoying high-quality videos and movies.

Beyond its stunning design and display, the Y100 offers 8GB + 8GB Extended RAM and 128GB ROM, providing ample space for essential apps, photos, and videos. This configuration supports seamless multitasking and delivers a smooth user experience without compromising on storage capacity.

Y100’s advanced portrait features make it an ideal tool for capturing life’s beauty. Its 50MP AF Camera, Bokeh Flare Portrait options, distinctive Portrait Light Effects, and Multi-Style Portrait templates can make portraits stand out and create even sweeter memories for users.

With its efficient performance and user-friendly features, the vivo Y100 is set to exceed user expectations and delight consumers with every innovative aspect. Don’t miss this opportunity to start your extraordinary journey with the vivo Y100 today!

Price & Availability

The vivo Y100 (128GB ROM) is now available across Pakistan for Rs. 54,999 only. vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y100 along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y100 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

