Vivo Y12A Launches Globally with Side Fingerprint Scanner and Powerful Battery

Vivo has announced another Y12 edition, the Y12A, without much publicity. The entry-level phone almost has similar features to Vivo Y12 but has a different processor. The Y12A is not a new phone; simply a redesign of the Vivo Y12s 2021 that also came out this year. The smartphone made its appearance in Thailand and Singapore and will likely be headed to other Asian countries soon.

Vivo Y12A Specifications and Price

The Vivo Y12A a budget-friendly phone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and features a dual-camera setup on the back. It comes in a single RAM + storage model, with a memory of 3GB and storage of 32GB with expandable storage via a microSD card.

A large 5000mAh battery is used in the new Vivo model to provide a battery life of two days. However, there is no fast charge support. The power supply is limited to 10W to charge and 5W to reverse charging. A side-facing thumbprint scanner in the Y12A is also available.

Vivo Y12A is available in sea green and deep blue shades with a glossy finish on a plastic body on the back. A dual camera setup on Vivo Y12A comes with a 13 megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and another 2-megapixel sensor with an LED flash. In the waterdrop-style notch, the phone has selfie camera on the front with 8-megapixel sensor.

Moreover, it has an IPS LCD of 6.51″ with a resolution of 7 20:9. There are no additional bells and whistles on the Vivo Y12A edition. The price is set at 4,499 Baht in Thailand, in Pakistani rupees, it would be approximately 22,500 PKR. Hopefully, the device will be debuted soon in Asian countries.

