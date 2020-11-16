Vivo Y12s Features a 5,000 mAh battery and Dual cameras

Vivo has launched a new mid-range phone named the Vivo Y12s. The smartphone is now available for purchase in Asian markets like Hongkong and Vietnam. A tall aspect ratio, a large battery, and 13 megapixel rear shooters are some of the features of the Vivo Y12s.

Vivo Y12s Specifications and Features

There are a big IPS LCD 6.51 inches in the Vivo Y12s. The waterdrop notch screen supports 720 x 1600 pixel HD+ resolution and a design ratio of 20:9. The device is 164.41 x 76.32x 7.41mm and 191 gram weighs.

There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The back of the phone has a vertical camera unit with a 13- megapixel f/1.8 main camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 secondary lens. Under the Vivo Y12 device, the Helio P35 chipset is available. The SoC has 3 GB of RAM.

The handset comes with 32 GB of internal storage and an add-on slot with a microSD card. The new device is pre-installed with the FunTouch OS 11 based Android 10 OS.

A 5,000mAh, supporting 10W charging, is the driving force of the Vivo Y12s. On the Y12s are available regular features such as WI-FI Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS, micro USB, and a 3.5mm audio port. A side-facing fingerprint sensor and face release are both given for the smartphone.

Vivo Y12s Pricing and Availability

The Vivo Y12s is priced at HK$ 1,098 (~$142) and it comes in two colors such as Phantom Black and Glacier Blue.

Detail Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Helio P35

MediaTek Helio P35 CPU: 2.3 GHz Octa-core

2.3 GHz Octa-core GPU: PowerVR GE8320

PowerVR GE8320 OS : Android 10, Funtouch OS 11

: Android 10, Funtouch OS 11 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE Display : 6.51″ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution

: Memory : RAM : 3GB Internal : 32GB Card slot : yes

: Camera : Rear (Dual) : 13MP (main) + 2MP (depth) Front : 8MP

: Colors: Phantom Black, Glacier White

Phantom Black, Glacier White Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 5,000 mAh

: 5,000 mAh Price: $142

