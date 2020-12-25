Vivo revealed in mid-December that the Vivo Y12s is coming to Pakistan but it didn’t share any word about its official launch. Now, some industry sources have shared the launch timeline. According to the reports, Vivo Y12 successor is coming to Pakistan in the first week of January 2021. It is to be expected that this device will give tough time to Redmi 9 Power and POCO M3 when it comes to market.

Vivo Y12s to Hit the Pakistani Market Next Month

Like other devices in Y-series, Vivo Y12s has a distinct, and consistent design language. The phone will be available in Glacier Blue and Phantom Black colors with a frosted glass finish. The phone’s corners are rounded and lines are well-defined.

The powerhouse of the phone carries 5000 mAh battery but will not support fast-charging and the mono speaker is not offering a stereo. The expected price of the phone is Rs. 22,999.

Vivo Y12s storage is 3 GB of RAM which is more than enough for the users. The smartphone has a waterdrop display for selfies. The screen of the phone is a generic 6.51” 720P panel, not full HD.

Vivo Y12s Expected Specifications:

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Funtouch 11 Dimensions 164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm Weight 191 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glacier Blue, Phantom Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3/ 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features ISO , Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Video ([email protected])

Recommended Reading: Vivo Y31 Might Soon Come to Pakistan