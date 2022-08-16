vivo Y15C Debuts in Pakistan — Featuring Astounding Design, Massive 5000mAh Battery, and Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner

vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, announces the launch of the newest member in the Y series, vivo Y15C in Pakistan. With the launch of the Y15C, vivo furthers its vision of catering to the youth with ‘feature-rich smartphones’ and delivering meaningful innovation across different price ranges.

Ensuring a seamless entertainment experience, the Y15C features a 6.51-inch Halo FullView™ Display with Eye Protection*. The all-new vivo Y15C has been designed to fit the lifestyles of the young consumers who are always ‘On the Go’ and want a powerful handset to keep them going throughout the day.

New Age Camera for Superior Clicks

The 13MP AI Dual Camera on the back, coupled with an f/2.2 large aperture, reveals minute details in the frame and ensures that the subject is always glowing up, thus delivering an elevated photography experience to users. It is supported by a wide range of features to capture any scenario in the full effect of clarity.

Y15C presents Face Beauty, Photo, Video, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, Panorama, Documents and Pro Mode to ease the everyday shooting experience. Additionally, it comes with a 2MP Super Macro Camera on the back that offers a 4cm focus, which helps to discover tiny and exciting worlds full of gems hidden from naked eyes.

Furthermore, for stunning selfies, the smartphone is equipped with an 8MP Front Camera.

vivo Y15C Powerful Long-Lasting Battery

vivo’s Y15C boasts a 5000mAh (TYP) battery that ensures plenty of life every day. A single full charge can provide up to 18.74 hours of online HD movie streaming, or 7.89 hours of intensive gameplay. It is also engineered to offer 5V/1A Reverse Charging, so your Y15C can be used to charge other devices, like a mobile power bank.

Immersive Display and Stylish Design

Y15C presents a 6.51-inch* Halo FullView™ Display with HD+ (1600×720) resolution to provide an immersive viewing experience to users while streaming videos, surfing the internet, and playing games. It is worth noting that the display’s brightness gets automatically adjusted based on the ambient conditions or surroundings. It does not stop there! Y15C also has a special Eye Protection Mode* that, when used, filters out harmful blue light to prevent eye strain for the user and keep the screen looking magnificent while remaining gentle on the eyes.

The impressive features are packed into a slender 8.28mm thin body with a 3D back cover. It is a lightweight handset offering a comfortable hold and smooth grip.

Dazzling Colours

vivo Y15C comes in two vivid hues to choose from: Mystic Blue and Wave Green.

Mystic Blue is between a lively shade of blue and cryptic black wonder. It’s an original style that exudes calm and understated elegance.

Wave Green color plunges into a blend of silver, white, green, and blue. Inspired by the tropical ocean that brings pure joy of a carefree beach holiday.

Elevated Experience

Widely known for being a youth-centric brand, vivo has integrated several features to upgrade and enhance the youth’s experience and has customized the smartphone for the ‘On the Go’ generation.

Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner: vivo’s Side-Mounted Fingerprint design integrates the fingerprint scanner with the power button for the purpose of powering on and unlocking the smartphone at the same time. This design makes the Y15C look sleek and classy while making the user interaction near effortless. The time it takes to unlock from a bright screen is a staggering 0.232 seconds* faster than a blink of an eye.

Face Access: vivo’s Face Wake unlocks the smartphone the moment it recognizes the user’s face in front of the screen. Together with the Side-Mounted Fingerprint scanner, it delivers a seamless unlocking experience with enhanced security. Accessing the phone has never been so smart and easy!

Bokeh Mode: The Bokeh algorithm in Y15C creates a distinct contrast by smoothly separating portrait subjects from the background and putting them in the spotlight.

Aura Screen Light: Y15C has a well-equipped selfie camera that works amazingly in low-light environments as well. The Aura Screen light enables users to preview the fill light effect in real-time and helps them pose with ease. Additionally, it also adapts to the ambient light, whether cool or warm and showcases the best of the subject.

Multi Turbo 3.0: vivo’s exclusive Multi-Turbo 3.0 optimizes core scenes to reduce stuttering and lag during internet surfing or playing games. Y15C is engineered to allocate and prioritize CPU and memory resources – especially when too many apps are running simultaneously in the background.

Large storage: The vivo Y15C comes with 4GB for the users to download & run heavy games and store a large number of files.

Other Features:

The vivo Y15C runs on Funtouch OS 12 (Android 12) and comes with more special features that come in handy for day-to-day use:

EasyShare: Simplifies the cloning process with one easy tap, so users no longer have to use mobile data when transferring files from an old phone.

iManager: iManager keeps the phone in good shape while users enjoy a good night’s sleep from boring everyday tasks. The feature has been added to take care of tasks such as cleaning up the phone or scanning for issues at night. iManager keeps the phone in good shape while the users enjoy a good night’s sleep.

Price and Availability

vivo Y15C is available for purchase across Pakistan at the price Rs. 31,999 only. vivo offers one-year warranty for vivo Y15C along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y15C is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

