vivo has just announced Y21 with extended RAM and a bigger battery. Now, the company has unveiled a new y-series smartphone. The Y-series from vivo has consistently offered entry-level devices and the latest one is dubbed Y15s. It’s an Android 11 (Go edition) device with a 6.51-inch LCD with HD+ resolution, Helio P35 chipset, and 5,000mAh battery.

vivo Y15s is Now Official – Will it be available in Pakistan?

At the back, the phone has a dual-camera setup. The back setup includes a 13MP main camera along with a 2MP depth helper. Whereas, at the front, it houses an 8MP selfie camera. The phone has come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and dual-SIM slots. Charging happens at 10W speeds via the dated micro-USB port. vivo Y15s comes in Wave Green and Mystic Blue colours. Currently, the phone is available to purchase in Singapore.

Now the question that arises in mind is whether the phone will be available in Pakistan or not. So, the good news is that the company will most likely unveil this phone here as well. Obviously, the price may vary here. But it will be quite affordable.

