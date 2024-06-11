vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Battery for Your Infinite Entertainment

vivo, a renowned technology brand, proudly presents its latest masterpiece, vivo Y18. This innovative smartphone is designed to meet the multifaceted needs of today’s users, with an emphasis on exquisite design, robust performance, and remarkable camera features.

At the heart of vivo Y18, there lies a dedication to trendy design. It is available in two unique color variants, Mocha Brown and Wave Aqua. These colors are more than just aesthetic choices, they embody individuality and uniqueness. Each color has been carefully selected to reflect the style and personality of its user, making Y18 not just a device, but a fashion statement. The phone also boasts a 2.5D Curved Design, offering a comfortable and secure feel in the hand, enhancing the overall user experience.

vivo Y18 is a meticulously designed smartphone that seamlessly blends style, performance, and functionality. It offers an impressive up to 4GB + 4GB Extended RAM and 128GB ROM, ensuring smooth multitasking and providing ample storage for all your apps, files, and multimedia content.

Under the hood, Y18 is powered by a robust MediaTek Helio G85 processor, ensuring swift response times and smooth operation across all tasks. One of the standout features of Y18 is its 5000mAh Long-life Battery . This power source guarantees uninterrupted connectivity and productivity throughout the day, catering to work, content streaming, or gaming needs without compromise. It also has IP54 Dust and Water Resistance, providing an additional level of safeguard for the device.

It also boasts a 90Hz High-Brightness Eye Protection Screen, offering crystal-clear visuals even in bright environments. With added Low Blue Light Eye Protection Screen Certification, Y18 ensures comfortable viewing over extended periods, reducing eye strain and enhancing user comfort.

Another standout feature of Y18 is its extraordinary camera setup. With a remarkable 50MP Ultra Clear Camera and an 8MP Front Camera, this smartphone offers diverse options to capture every detail flawlessly. Whether you’re using Portrait Mode or other innovative features like Super Night Scene Mode or Multi-style Filters, Y18 ensures each photo is a masterpiece. This makes Y18 the perfect companion for capturing precious moments, taking stunning selfies, or exploring your creative side with photography.

Price & Availability

vivo Y18 is now available for purchase across Pakistan at PKR 33,499 only. vivo offers a one-year warranty for Y18 along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y18 is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

Also Read: vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant