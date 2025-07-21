vivo Y19s Pro Now Available in Pakistan: Style, Power, and Performance at Rs. 43,999

vivo rolls out the all-new Y19s Pro, an upgrade built on user-loved essentials. As a refined successor to Y19s, the Y19s Pro features enhanced battery performance for longer-lasting power, without compromising on the core features users rely on. It brings together vivo’s signature stylish design, immersive audio-visual experience, reliable durability, and dependable imaging, making it to keep up with your everyday hustle and downtime alike. Priced at Rs. 43,999, the vivo Y19s Pro combines stylish design with balanced performance, making it a smart choice for users who value practicality and affordability.

Mr. Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Director Brand Strategy at vivo, said, “The Y19s Pro is all about giving users more of what they love. It’s an ideal choice for those who value reliable performance, enhanced capacity, and a modern design all-in-one device.”

Supercharged Power, Built to Last

In a world where smartphones serve as wallets, workstations, and all-in-one companions, the vivo Y19s Pro is built to go the distance. It features a super large 6000 mAh battery, a major upgrade from its predecessor, delivering longer usage on a single charge and leading battery life in its price range. Whether you’re relying on navigation, scrolling through TikTok, gaming, or staying connected with loved ones, the Y19s Pro keeps up retaining up to 30% battery after 9 hours of continuous high-intensity use.

With 44W FlashCharge, the device powers up quickly and efficiently charging from 20% to 80% in just 50 minutes, so you can get back to what matters without long waits. And thanks to vivo’s 5-Year Battery Health protection, the battery retains at least 80% of its capacity after 1700 charge-discharge cycles, so users can count on reliable performance for years to come. From daily routines to extended adventures, the Y19s Pro is engineered for longevity, offering longer usage on a single charge and a power system that keeps up for the long haul.

Durability That Works Hard Inside and Out

The Y19s Pro is engineered for durability that goes beyond expectations. Reinforced with an anti-drop design, the device is strengthened from screen to frame with impact-resistant materials and a comprehensive cushioning structure helping to absorb shocks and protect key components during accidental drops. This robust build has earned both the SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance Certification and Military-Grade Certification, giving users extra confidence in everyday use.

Rated IP64 for dust and water resistance, the Y19s Pro stands up to splashes, spills, and airborne particles. Its dust-resistant design effectively blocks out everything from fine dust and exhaust to sand making it reliable even on beach days or in outdoor environments. Even when your fingers are wet, the touchscreen remains responsive, allowing for seamless typing, swiping, and zooming without interruption.

And it’s not just built tough on the outside. Internally, the Y19s Pro is optimized for longevity with a 36-month smooth experience, ensuring consistent performance across apps and files—even after years of use. It’s protection and reliability, redefined.

Seamless Performance Meets Sensory Immersion

The Y19s Pro is designed to keep up with how users live, multitask, and stay entertained throughout the day. Powered by optimized background processing and ample storage, it allows for smooth app switching and reliable performance across multiple tasks—whether you’re browsing, messaging, gaming, or streaming. Featuring a large 6.68-inch High-Brightness Dotch Display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, every scroll, tap, and swipe feels fluid and responsive—perfect for social media, gaming, streaming, and even work on the go. With peak brightness reaching up to 1000 nits, the display remains clear and vibrant whether you’re under bright sunlight or indoors. Certified by TÜV Rheinland for Low Blue Light, the screen also helps reduce eye strain for longer, more comfortable viewing. Complementing the visuals are Dual Stereo Speakers, capable of boosting volume by up to 300%—delivering rich, immersive sound that enhances everything from music to video playback.

On the imaging front, the Y19s Pro is equipped to meet everyday photography needs with ease and clarity. Its high-resolution 50 MP HD main camera ensures crisp, vivid images across a wide range of scenes. Whether it’s a spontaneous selfie, a casual portrait, or a low-light setting, the Y19s Pro delivers consistently strong results with its versatile portrait and night modes. Designed to handle real-life moments as they happen, the camera setup makes creative, high-quality photography simple and accessible for everyone.

Stylish Appearance: A Statement in Every Detail

vivo continues to deliver when it comes to design—especially for users who appreciate fashion and individuality. The Y19s Pro features the eye-catching Dynamic Light, seamlessly integrated into the rear camera module. This interactive design element allows users to personalize their device with subtle lighting cues for everyday moments—whether it’s receiving a call, launching a game, playing music, taking a photo, or simply charging. More than just a visual detail, it transforms the phone into a stylish, expressive accessory.

The Y19s Pro is available in three stunning colour variants, each inspired by natural elegance and crafted with a premium finish that plays with texture and reflection. Glacier Blue evokes the calm, refreshing essence of distant glaciers its cool tone and distinctive Glacier Texture create a sense of quiet strength and serenity. Pearl Silver captivates with a dazzling, rainbow-like iridescence that shifts beautifully with the light, offering a soft, refined glow with every movement. Diamond Black keeps things classic and minimal, featuring a fine Diamond Texture that adds visual depth and a smooth, modern finish. Whether you lean toward soft elegance or timeless simplicity, there’s a Y19s Pro to match your personal style.

Price & Availability

The vivo Y19s Pro will be available across Pakistan in a 6 + 128GB storage variant at a price of Rs. 43,999. Customers can purchase the device starting 19th July.

