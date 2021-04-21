vivo Y1s Launched with 4030 mAh Battery and 6.22-Inch Halo FullView™ Display

vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, today announced the launch of a new budget smartphone in the youth-oriented Y series, vivo Y1s in Pakistan. With every addition to the Y series product line-up, vivo reinforces its dedication to serve the youth with ‘feature-rich smartphones’ and delivers meaningful innovation across affordable price segments.

The all new Y1s flaunts a 6.22-inch Halo FullView™ Display for a rich and immersive viewing experience. Backed by a massive 4030mAh battery with smart power management, the smartphone lasts longer and lets you have an uninterrupted experience. The Y1s runs on Android™ 10 and features several exciting modes and effects. Priced at Rs. 15,999, the Y1s is available across Pakistan in two dazzling colors – Aurora Blue and Olive Black.

Power-packed Performance

Y1s solves all your issues with battery backups. It is powered by a 4030 mAh battery supported by exclusive smart power management that keeps the Y1s going longer for an uninterrupted and more enjoyable gaming and video experience.

The Y1s comes with 2GB RAM and ample storage with its 32GB ROM, which is expandable up to 256GB with a micro SD card, allowing users to store more photos and videos of all their special memories.

The vivo Y1s runs on Funtouch OS 10.5 that is based on Android 10 and features Dynamic Effects to customize screen animations and Dark Mode for extended battery life and a pleasant viewing experience at night.

Smart Experience and Advanced Design Aesthetics

vivo Y1s offers a rich and immersive viewing experience with a 6.22-inch Halo FullView™ Display. It has an 88.6% screen-to-body ratio, providing a pleasant view for both videos and games. The smartphone also features a thoughtful Eye Protection Mode that filters out harmful blue light to protect your eyesight throughout the day when turn on, even during long screen hours.

With elegant 3D body curves, Y1s is very light and ergonomic at just 161g of weight and 8.28mm thickness. The smartphone is sculpted to fit perfectly in your palm for a comfortable grip, and the slim body design makes it seamless to operate with one hand. It comes in two color schemes that are inspired by the beauty of nature and add to the signature style of vivo smartphones.

Aurora Blue: Inspired by melting glaciers meeting the vast ocean. It is a soft blending of three colors – white, blue, and purple that create a serene and mysterious wonderland

Olive Black: Inspired by lush forests. Through a new highlighting process and premium color production techniques, black and deep turquoise blend together, invoking a breath-taking visual effect

Advanced Photography

vivo Y1s comes with a 13 MP rear camera set-up backed by AI Photography that offers a wide range of features for an enhanced photography experience. vivo’s exclusive Beauty feature offers tailored solutions for more refined picture tones and textures that create a natural and beautiful look on you. The Bokeh camera, on the other hand, creates a distinct contrast in images by smoothly separating portrait subjects from backgrounds, which lets you shine in the spotlight. On the front, the brand new vivo Y1s smartphone features a 5MP selfie camera for superior quality images.

Pricing & Availability:

The smartphone is available at the price Rs. 15,999 across Pakistan. vivo offers one-year warranty for vivo Y1s along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo Y1s is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).