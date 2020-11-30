Vivo Y1s budgeted phone to launch with these features

Nayab Khan
1 minute read
vivo Y1s

Without much promotion, Smartphone manufacturer launched its new budget smartphone Vivo Y1s last Thursday. You were looking for a budget smartphone for gifting or something like that; then your search ends here.

As there were quiet launches and happy sales going on in the Smartphone Market, Vivo has been quiet from the smartphone market. Like Xiaomi, Realme, the largest smartphone manufacturers remained engaged in launching various smartphones, and the company earned quite a good response.

 

Vivo introduced very decent features at this price point, and many of the consumers anticipated a discount phone after the mobile industry was saturated with high-specific and high-price smartphones.
The all-new Vivo Y1s have a screen-to-body ratio of 88.6%, ensuring that whether you watch videos or play sports, you won’t have any issues.

  • The phone’s screen size is 720*1520 pixels.
  • It has a regular audio jack of 3.5 mm.
  • It has a micro USB port as well.
  • Two colour options are available for the Vivo Y1s: Aurora Blue and Olive Black.
  • Wi-Fi, Dual VoLTE, and LED Back Flash.
  • 5.0.0. Bluetooth

