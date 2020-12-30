Back in August, Vivo has introduced its budget-friendly smartphone, Y20, in China. Later, it was available in Pakistan with the price tag of Rs. 25,999. Now, the company has introduced its 2021 model. Vivo Y20 (2021) is now Official with Helio P35 SoC.

Unfortunately, both models share almost the same specs. The newly launched phone replaces the Snapdragon 460 SoC with an Helio P35 chipset. Also, it runs Funtouch OS 11 out of the box. The charging support has also now 18W instead of 10W.

Vivo Y20 (2021) Goes Official with Helio P35 SoC

It means the rest of the specs are the same. Y20 (2021) has come with a 6.51″ HD+ LCD screen. The phone comes with a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Just like the mid-range phones, the phone has come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Additionally, the phone has come with a triple camera setup at the back. The rear camera setup includes a 13MP primary camera joined by 2MP depth and 2MP macro units. Moreover, at the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter inside the notch.

Furthermore, the phone has a single storage option. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is available in two colour options – Dawn White and Nebula Blue.

Currently, the phone is available in Malaysia for purchase. The price of the phone in Malaysia is $150. However, it is unclear when it will arrive in other markets. But we are quite hopeful to get the phone in the coming month. As far as its pricing is concerned in Pakistan, it will cost under 30K because the phone has almost the same specs as of its previous model. Let’s see when and at what price the company will bring the phone here.