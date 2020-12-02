Back in August, Vivo introduced Y20 and now, it is gearing up to roll out a new smartphone in its Y-series. Recently, the company also introduced a budget-centric device, Vivo Y1s. The NBTV certification authority website has shared some details about the upcoming phone of the Vivo Y-series. The website also revealed the name of the upcoming device. According to the certification, the upcoming Vivo smartphone will be known as Vivo Y20 (2021).

Vivo Y20 (2021) is on its Way

The certification highlighted that the model number of upcoming smartphone will be Vivo V2043. The listing has also confirmed that the smartphone will be an LTE handset. Well, the NBTC certification didn’t say much about the Vivo Y20 (2021) as well as there is not much information available about the specifications, renders, features. At the moment, we also don’t know anything about the availability of the upcoming smartphone.

It is to be expected that the Y20 (2021) might come with some upgrades over the Y20. The successor is built around a 6.51″ HD+ LCD and has a Snapdragon 460 SoC under the hood. The handset comes with the triple-camera setup with 13MP primary lens, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro. On the front of the device, there is an 8MP shooter. The powerhouse of the phone carries 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android 10 operating system out of the box. The internal storage of the phone is 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

We will share more details of the upcoming device if come across some rumours or leaks that surface online. For more information about the device, keep visiting our website.

