Vivo is continuously launching the smartphones of different range keeping in mind the demand of people. The company has launched the Y19 last year. It seems like now is the time for its successor. The new phone will surely be called Y20. Vivo Y20 has recently been certified by the Indonesian authorities.

Vivo Y20 is Coming with the Snapdragon 460 SoC

The phone has appeared with model number V2027. A phone with the same model number has also run Geekbench last month. The phone managed to make a 252 single-core score and 1,239 multi-core score.

The listing has also revealed that the phone will come with the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 chipset. Moreover, it will have a 4GB of RAM. Also, it will run Android 10 out of the box underneath Vivo’s Funtouch OS skin.

The rumours of the phone are in the initial stage. We will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days. One confirm thing is that it will be an affordable phone. We will update you when we will get more information about the phone.

