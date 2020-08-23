Last week, Vivo Y20 bagged certification from Indonesian authorities. Later, we came to know that there is another variant as well, Y20i. Now Vivo Y20 & Y20i Full Specs and Images Leak giving us more idea about the phones. Let’s have a look at the duo’s full specs and design.

Vivo Y20 & Y20i Full Specs and Images Leak

Most of the specs are same in both phones. There are three differences in these models including the amount of RAM, charging speed, and colour options. Let’s first discuss the specs which are different. The Y20 will come with 4GB RAM and will support charge up to 18W. Also, it will be available in Obsidian Black and Dawn White colours. The Y20i will charge at “normal” speeds and will have 3GB RAM. It will be available in Nebula Blue and Dawn White colours.

The rest of the specs of both models are the same. They will run Snapdragon 460 SoC. The display size of both phones will be 6.51″ Halo Full View. Both will have 5,000 mAh battery. The Y20 duo will feature a side-mounted fingerprint reader and have a triple camera setup on the back. The back camera setup will include a 13MP primary, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors. For selfies and video calls, there will be an 8MP front-facing camera.

On the software side, the Y20 and Y20i will run Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.5 out of the box. Other specs include Dynamic Effects, EasyShare, iManager and AI Album.

Vivo has not unveiled any information regarding the phones yet. But we hope to get the phones in the near future. Till then stay tuned.

Check Also: iQOO 5 Pro is Now Live with 120W Fast Charging Support