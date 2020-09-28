Vivo Y20 to launch with side fingerprint and Triple Camera

Vivo, a global company of smartphones, will soon introduce its new mid-range smartphone, Vivo Y20 soon. The Y20 comes with an AI Triple rear camera system (13MP+2MP+2MP) and various camera features, including macro and bokeh camera and selfie features. It will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Its long-lasting battery life, supported by AI power saving technology, which also facilitates reverse charging, is the key highlight of vivo Y20. Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner features in Y20.

“With the new addition of the Y20 packed with tonnes of features in the display, massive battery, eye-popping colours and ultra-game mode, we are improving our Y series family for a comprehensive smartphone experience for consumers in the mid-range price bracket. We are continually innovating as an emerging youth-centric company to offer trendy smartphones infused with trend-setting technology at the most affordable price points. Bearing in mind the everyday lives of users, Y20 is built to be user-friendly, enabling numerous multimedia activities with eye safety screen and large-size battery and efficient processor gaming features,”said CEO.

The youth-oriented Y series from vivo is known for its groundbreaking technology and sleek design that help the tech-savvy young audience’s day-to-day lives. To protect the eyes of consumers, the smartphone has a 6.51-inch Halo Monitor with Eye Safety combined with an integrated interface. For enhanced speed and performance, the Y20 houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 3 RAM + 64 GB storage space (expandable to 256 GB) via microSD card.